World Cup qualifying is underway in one of the world's toughest regions, CONMEBOL. Containing World Cup winners Argentia and a Brazil side that are unbeatable at home, South America has one of the toughest roads to the World Cup and each team can turn their home stadium into a fortress. Due to the World Cup expansion ahead of 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada. there will be six teams that directly qualify for the World Cup and then the seventh team will take part in an playoff between another federation. South America is the first confederation to begin their qualifying process due to the entire thing taking a total of 18 matchdays.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Peru took part in that continental qualifier prior to the 2022 World Cup losing to Australia on penalties. It's an exciting time for South American soccer with Marcelo Bielsa in charge of Uruguay now but everyone is trying to reach a pace set by Brazil and Argentina. Due to Lionel Messi's injury causing him to miss time for Inter Miami, he could be limited for Argentina making the team more vulnerable than normal but he isn't the only star in the side.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

After a win over Uruguay, Ecuador are finally back to zero points after a deduction for fielding Byron Castillo during the 2022 qualification cycle but La Tri will need more during this round of matches in order to avoid missing the World Cup due to the points penalty.

Current standings

Place Country MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Brazil 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6 2 Argentina 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6 3 Colombia 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4 4 Uruguay 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3 5 Venezuela 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 6 Paraguay 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 7 Peru 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 8 Chile 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 9 Ecuador 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 0 10 Bolivia 2 0 0 2 1 8 -7 0

Qualification schedule

All times Eastern

Thursday, Oct. 12

Colombia vs. Uruguay, 4:30 p.m. (Fanatiz)

Bolivia vs. Ecuador, 7 p.m. (FIFA+)

Argentina vs. Paraguay, 7 p.m. (ViX, Universo)

Chile vs. Peru, 8 p.m. (Fanatiz)

Brazil vs. Venezuela, 8:30 p.m. (Vix, Universo)

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Venezuela vs. Chile, 5 p.m. (Fanatiz)

Paraguay vs. Bolivia, 6:30 p.m. (Fanatiz)

Ecuador vs. Colombia, 7:30 p.m. (Fanatiz)

Uruguay vs. Brazil, 8 p.m. (Fanatiz)

Peru vs. Argentina, 10 p.m. (Fanatiz)

Storylines

1. Can anyone stop Argentina?

Unbeaten in World Cup qualifying since Lionel Scaloni took over the squad, this process is like clockwork for La Albiceleste. While Messi's fitness is a concern as he missed time with Inter Miami due to fatigue and a knock, this is still a supremely talented team. Julian Alvarez has been coming into his own for Manchester City even taking free kicks which could see him end up on set plays if Messi starts the game from the bench against Paraguay. Playing in two tough matches, it could be a chance for a team to finally get points off of Argentina but scoring goals on that stout defense is a tough proposition.

2. Chile needs to turn it around now

After missing the World Cup, Chile are now winless in their last six matches versus South American opposition since defeating Bolivia in February of 2022. An aging squad, all of Chile's hopes are on Ben Brereton putting the ball in the back of the net. It doesn't feel like enough has been done to bring along the next generation in Chilean soccer. While it's easier to qualify for the World Cup thanks to expansion, that doesn't mean that sliding teams like Chile will walk into the tournament without improving.

3. Who is the third best team in South America?

Behind Argentina and Brazil, there is a void to fill for who the next power is in South American soccer. Currently, Colombia occupies the spot behind the duo in the table but it's something that Ecuador were pushing for before their points deduction. Early signs are even positive for Uruguay under Bielsa but not knowing which Darwin Nunez will show up during each game leaves a lot up to chance. By the end of this window, four games will have been played so sample sizes will get larger as teams look to separate themselves.