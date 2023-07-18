Cristiano Ronaldo has called the Saudi Pro League better than Major League Soccer and also revealed that he has no plans to move to the U.S. or to return to Europe. Speaking after his first-half performance in current club Al Nassr's 5-0 friendly loss to Rafa Benitez's Celta Vigo, the Portugal international was asked about Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami.

"The Saudi league is better than MLS," said 38-year-old Ronaldo after coming off with the game goalless. "I opened the way to the Saudi league, and now all the players are coming here. In one year, more and more top players will come to Saudi. In a year the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league."

Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino and Marcelo Brozovic have all moved to Saudi Arabia this summer with the Croatia international involved in the loss to Celta. Messi was unveiled in Miami over the weekend in torrential rain and has been joined by Sergio Busquets and Tata Martino at DRV PNK Stadium.

The 2023-24 season will be Ronaldo's first full campaign in the Saudi topflight having only joined Al Nassr back in January after leaving Manchester United for a second time. The ex-Real Madrid and Juventus man remains the Spanish giants' all-time top scorer but the Sporting CP youth academy graduate does not plan to add to his European experiences due to a drop in quality.

"I am 100 percent sure that I will not return to any European club," said CR7 when asked about his future and a potential return to Europe. "I am 38 years old and European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the Premier League -- they are way ahead of all the other leagues."

Ronaldo and Al Nassr are due to face Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter in their remaining preseason friendlies before the Arab Club Champions Cup and the start of the domestic Saudi term. Luis Castro's side will face the Portuguese outfit in Portugal before traveling to Japan to take on the French and Italian giants in Osaka.

"The plan was for me to play 45 minutes today," announced the Portuguese captain ahead of the three remaining prestigious friendly fixtures. "Against Benfica, I might play 60 or 70 minutes. It is better to fine-tune the machine little by little to reach the best form."

RC Lens talisman Seko Fofana is expected to be the next coup for the PIF-backed Al Nassr with a deal for the Ivory Coast international almost done pending some outstanding debt being paid. Ronaldo's side lost out to Al Ittihad in last season's title race with Benzema, Kante and Jota since added to Nuno Espirito Santo's squad.