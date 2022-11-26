Canada impressed against Belgium in their 1-0 loss but learned how slight margins are in their first World Cup appearance since 1986. Despite taking 22 shots, the Canucks were unable to beat Thibaut Courtois despite drawing a penalty. They'll likely have a new taker after Alphonso Davies' miss but will that be enough to get past Luka Modric and Croatia? Croatia seemed pedestrian against Morocco despite dominating possession which will give Canada confidence that they can push forward as their defense has been solid.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Nov. 27 | Time : 11 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 27 | : 11 a.m. ET Location : Khalifa International Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

: Khalifa International Stadium -- Al Rayyan, TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Croatia +114; Draw +230; Canada +245 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Croatia: With one of the best midfields at the World Cup, Croatia can push the pace against anyone but the front three leaves much to be desired. As a national team hero, Ivan Perisic will likely keep his place in the starting lineup but including Mislav Orsic from the start could be what the team needs to jolt their offense.

Canada: John Herdman will need to back up his comments on Croatia that have caused a bit of a stir in Croatian newspapers.

"I told them they belong here. And we're going to go and 'eff Croatia," Herdman said after Canada's match with Belgium. "That's as simple as it gets."

Herdman has a good reason to back his team after they looked like the better side against one of the best teams in the world, but they also can't suffer from overconfidence when there is a job to be done. With a loss against Croatia, Canada could be eliminated from contention for the round of 16 so this is potentially a must-win match.

Prediction

These are two evenly matched teams, but they'll have it all to play for after the points are shared pushing Group F qualification to the final day of play. Pick: Croatia 1, Canada 1