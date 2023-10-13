Matchday 3 of the Concacaf Nations League continues on Friday as Curacao host Panama on Paramount+. The visitors are on a roll in Nations League play, tallying a win and a draw in their first two matches. Meanwhile, Curacao are looking to rebound after dropping their first two matches of the competition and failing to find the back of the net. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad, Curaçao is set for 5 p.m. ET. The latest Curacao vs. Panama odds list Panama as the +121 favorites (risk $100 to win $121) on the 90-minute money line, with Curacao as the +250 underdogs. A draw is priced at +195 and the over/under for total goals is 1.5.

Friday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+.

How to watch Panama vs. Curacao

Curacao vs. Panama date: Friday, Oct. 13

Curacao vs. Panama time: 5 p.m. ET

Curacao vs. Panama live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

Concacaf Nations League picks for Panama vs. Curacao

Concacaf Nations League picks: betting expert Brandt Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Curacao vs. Panama, Sutton is picking Panama on the money line. The expert notes that Curacao have lost their last 10 matches across all competition including a recent 1-0 loss to a Martinique side that Panama defeated 3-0.

The visiting side is in the exact opposite position. The Panamanians have won three straight matches since falling to Mexico in the Concacaf Gold Cup final back in July, and they have outscored their opponents 6-2 over those three games.

How to watch, live stream Nations League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Concacaf Nations League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Nations League tournament, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.