The first round of the 2023 Coppa Italia continues on Saturday with a match between Empoli F.C. and A.S. Cittadella. Empoli finished 14th in the Italian Serie A table last season and is looking to start the new season off right after winning three of their five club friendlies this summer. Meanwhile, Cittadella finished 15th in Serie B and enter Saturday's match having won two straight club friendlies by a combined score of 6-1.

Kickoff from Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy is set for 11:45 a.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Empoli vs. Cittadella odds list Empoli as the -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cittadella as the +440 underdogs. A draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Coppa Italia matches this season include the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Serie A, NFL on CBS.

Empoli vs. Cittadella date: Saturday, Aug. 12

Empoli vs. Cittadella time: 11:45 a.m. ET

Empoli vs. Cittadella live stream: Paramount+

Coppa Italia picks for Cittadella vs. Empoli

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Coppa Italia picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Empoli vs. Cittadella, Sutton is picking Empoli with a -0.5 handicap for a -145 payout. The expert is confident that the home team will pull of the victory given they have "the better roster and bigger payroll" in Saturday's bout.

"Cittadella suffered a 3-0 defeat against Lecce, another Serie A side, in a friendly on July 30. That match was played at home, so I don't give the Serie B side a serious chance on the road at Empoli on Saturday."

Saturday's match also serves as a final tune-up at home for Empoli, as they kick off the Serie A season at Stadio Carlo Castellani against Verona and ended last season 8-4-7 on home soil.

Serie A and other top soccer matchups.