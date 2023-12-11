CBS Sports Golazo Network is marking the end of the Champions League group stage with several matchups that will be free to watch.

The soccer-specific network will have Napoli's high-stakes clash with Braga on Tuesday, the winner of which will likely move on to the Champions League knockout stages while the other will drop down the Europa League. It is one of four Champions League games available for free this week, including an equally compelling faceoff between Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

Those matches headline a week full of entertaining soccer games that will be available for free, and the schedule includes action from the Europa League, Italy, and Argentina.

Here's a look at the biggest matchups available on Golazo Network this week.

Napoli vs. Braga

Both teams are guaranteed of at least a spot in the Europa League in the new year, but will duke it out for the last remaining Champions League knockout berth in Group C. A draw favors Napoli, who sit three points ahead of Braga, but the Italian champions have had a rough go of things this season. They sacked manager Rudi Garcia last month but have won just once since hiring Walter Mazzari to replace him, which could provide an opening for the Portuguese side.

Porto vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Things are even tighter in Group H, where Porto and Shakhtar are tied on points ahead of their Matchday 6 encounter. Porto can advance to the Champions League knockouts with a draw, but do not sleep on Shakhtar -- they have steadily gotten the job done this fall, and are in such a position because they were able to beat Barcelona along the way. Porto, though, did get the better of them on Matchday 1 with a 3-1 win.

Genoa vs. Juventus

After a statement-making win over Napoli a week ago, Juventus sit in second place and can dream of their first Serie A title since the 2019-20 season. They will be tasked with continuing that momentum against Genoa, a match in which U.S. men's national team standout Weston McKennie will likely feature after he regained his position in Juve's lineup. His club and country teammate Tim Weah, though, will probably sit this one out while he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Here's this week's full slate.

Footie Freebie schedule

All times Eastern

Monday, Dec. 11: Serie A: Empoli vs. Lecce, 12:30 p.m.

Serie A: Empoli vs. Lecce, 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11: Serie A: Cagliari vs. Sassuolo, 2:45 p.m.

Serie A: Cagliari vs. Sassuolo, 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12: UEFA Champions League: Lens vs. Sevilla, 12:45 p.m.

UEFA Champions League: Lens vs. Sevilla, 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12: UEFA Champions League: Napoli vs. Braga, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League: Napoli vs. Braga, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13: UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig vs. Young Boys, 12:45 p.m.

UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig vs. Young Boys, 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13: UEFA Champions League: Porto vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League: Porto vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14: UEFA Europa League: Stade Rennais vs. Villarreal, 12:45 p.m.

UEFA Europa League: Stade Rennais vs. Villarreal, 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14: UEFA Europa League: Real Betis vs. Rangers, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League: Real Betis vs. Rangers, 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15: Serie A: Genoa vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m.

Serie A: Genoa vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16: Argentina Primera Division second phase fina: Platense vs. River Plate, 7 p.m.

Argentina Primera Division second phase fina: Platense vs. River Plate, 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17: Serie A: Lazio vs. Inter, 2:45 p.m.

How to watch

CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.