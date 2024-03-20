The 2023-24 season is getting closer to the end but some of the most important European clubs are already working to appoint a new manager. In January, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Barcelona's Xavi both announced their departure at the end of the current season, while a few weeks later, Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich announced that they would part ways in June. Other European clubs, like AS Roma and Lazio, have already changed coaches, since Jose Mourinho was replaced by Daniele De Rossi who is now likely to remain in charge for the next season while the city rivals appointed Igor Tudor after Maurizio Sarri resigned from his duties on March 12.

Many others are still to make a decision, like Juventus which seem likely to replace Massimiliano Allegri despite his contract going to 2025 or Manchester United in the Premier League, as the Red Devils still need to discuss the future of Erik ten Hag. Other clubs will make their decision in the coming weeks, some of them will be expected while others will probably be surprising as it always happens before the summer transfer window. Let's track all the major club's decisions: