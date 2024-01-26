FA Cup fourth round action features tons of quality matchups highlighted by Friday's battle between Tottenham and Manchester City in London. The trophy-craving Spurs hope to get past last season's champions and keep their title hopes alive while Chelsea and Aston Villa meet in a battle of an under-achieving side in the Blues against the surprise of the season in Unai Emery's side.

Ahead of the action, our writers made their score picks and offered a bold prediction for the fourth round's marquee matchups.

How to watch FA Cup marquee matchups

All times ET

Friday

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa (2:45 p.m. on ESPN+)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City (3 p.m. on ESPN+)

Saturday

Fulham vs. Newcastle (2 p.m. on ESPN+)

Sunday

West Bromwich Albion vs. Wolverhampton (6:45 a.m. on ESPN+)

Liverpool vs. Norwich (9:30 a.m. ESPN+)

Newport vs. Manchester United (11:30 a.m. on ESPN+)

CBSSports.com writers FA Cup picks



James Benge Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Jonathan Johnson Francesco Porzio TOT-MCY 1-3 1-1 3-2 1-2 1-3 CHE-AVL 1-1 0-2 0-2 1-1 2-1 WBA-WOL 2-1 1-2 0-2 1-0 0-1 NEW-FUL 1-2 2-1 0-1 0-1 0-1 LIV-NOR 2-0 3-0 4-0 3-1 3-1 NPC-MUN 1-3 0-4 0-2 0-4 1-2

Bold predictions

Baggies to bounce their local rivals: For those of you unaware of the Black Country derby (if indeed you can call it that) is one of England's great under the radar rivalries, one that West Brom have dominated this century, beating Wolves 10 times and losing on just three occasions. Carlos Corberan's side might not have Premier League stars but they've already beaten Championship big hitters Ipswich, Leeds and Hull at home this season. With a buoyant Hawthorns crowd cheering on their side against the enemy for the first time in 12 years, they might just have enough. - James Benge

Newcastle defeat to cost Eddie Howe his job: The Magpies are on the slide and despite what the club's Saudi owners say, the pressure is well and truly on. A loss here with FFP issues dictating that they will probably end the January transfer window weaker than when it opened and big doubts over European qualification, it could all be about to go very wrong for Howe and Newcastle at home to Premier League opposition. - Jonathan Johnson

Rasmus Hojlund to score hat trick: Manchester United's new striker has slowly been rounding into form after scoring in every competition but the Premier League but he'll continue to break out by scoring in three of his last four appearances for the Red Devils. During what has been a disappointing season so far, deep progression in the FA Cup is critical. - Charles Booth

James Maddison comes back with a bang: A injury crisis derailed Tottenham's once-perfect season, but with most of the team's first choice players back in the mix, expect them to aspire for their early season form. Maddison was key to their early success and even though Son Heung-min is still at the Asian Cup, an in-form Richarlison should partner nicely with him to inspire Spurs to pick up a surprise victory in a fixture that always delivers drama. - Pardeep Cattry