England's Football Association (FA) will investigate an alleged homophobic chant heard during Everton's third-round loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday, according to a report by Reuters. The taunting chant was directed at Everton manager Frank Lampard, apparently by supporters of Manchester United.

"We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and we are striving to ensure our game is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch," read a statement by the FA.

The use of the chant was also condemned by both Everton and Manchester United, who issued similar statements that expressed how the chant "has no place in football."

"The club has a zero-tolerance policy on all forms of discrimination and welcomes the statements from The FA and Manchester United," read an Everton statement issued to Reuters.

Everton lost 3-1 to Manchester United, marking their ninth loss in their last 12 games and continuing their reputation as one of the most unsuccessful major clubs in English football. Everton has not won a major final since the 1995 FA Cup, and they have only reached one major final -- a loss to Chelsea in the 2009 FA Cup Final -- since that point.