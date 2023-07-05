There was a scary situation toward the end of the Mexico vs. Qatar match at Levi's Stadium -- home of the San Francisco 49ers -- on Sunday. One suspect allegedly stabbed another fan during a fight before fleeing the scene, per the Santa Clara Police Department.

The police responded to reports of a stabbing at Levi's Stadium, and they found the victim with a wound in his "upper collarbone area."

NBC Bay Area identified the victim as Emmanuel Diaz Leal, and he said the knife barely missed his heart and his neck. A few inches either way, and he might have been dead. Diaz Leal also wondered how the fan was able to get in a knife past security.

Mexico went on to win the match, 1-0, and the Mexican Soccer Federation released a statement on the incident in which it condemned the violence and wished good health to Diaz Leal.

"To our fans and public opinion in general "We at the Mexican Football Federation strongly regret and condemn the acts of violence that occurred after last Sunday's game in Santa Clara. "We are fully willing to cooperate and join efforts with Concacaf, the stadiums and local authorities, to prevent these acts from being repeated in any stadium; We are sure that the corresponding instances will take the necessary measures to reach the final consequences against those who are responsible, and we wish the speedy recovery of those who were injured. "Stadiums are family spaces and therefore must be a safe place for everyone."

Diaz Leal is expected to make a full recovery, and Santa Clara police are still asking for anyone with information about the suspects to reach out to the department.