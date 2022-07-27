Jules Koundé will be introduced as a new FC Barcelona player in the coming days, putting an end to an eventful transfer saga, CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano reports. The French defender has agreed to join the Spanish giants after an agreement was reached with Sevilla over the transfer fee on Wednesday.

The Premier League outfit expressed interest in Koundé's services but failed to reach an agreement with his camp as he preferred a move to Barcelona. Xavi's side has beaten Chelsea yet again for another player, as the Blues are left scrambling for alternative options. Koundé and Raphinha were on Chelsea's radar this summer but the two ultimately chose to join arguably the most active club of this transfer market, which had already plucked Andreas Christensen as a free agent from the Blues earlier in the month. Koundé agreed personal terms with Barça over weekend after talks with Xavi, who convinced him to join his club.

FC Barcelona made another crucial signing and continue to make changes in their roster. The club this summer already signed free agents Christensen (26) and Franck Kessié (25) while landing Raphinha from Leeds United for approximately €75 million and Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for approximately €50 million, with add-ons included.