Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone died at age 57, the Italian club announced Tuesdasy. Barone, born in Sicily, worked his entire life in the United States in the financial industry before becoming the New York Cosmos vice-president from 2017 to 2019 where he began his working relationship with businessman Rocco Commisso. When the Italian-American businessman became the owner at Fiorentina, he chose Barone to become his lieutenant at the Italian club, beginning in the summer 2019.

Barone collapsed before the Atalanta-Fiorentina game on Sunday and was flown by helicopter to the intensive care unit at Milan's San Raffaele hospital, while the game was postponed considering the critical conditions of the Fiorentina executive. After surgery, the club announced on Monday that he remained on life support and his conditions were still critical.

Fiorentina announced his death Tuesday.

"It is with deep sorrow and immense sadness that Fiorentina confirms the loss of one of its figureheads, a person who has marked the recent history of the club and who will never be forgotten. General Director Giuseppe Barone passed away today at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan after suddenly falling ill on Sunday. Rocco Commisso and his family, Daniele Pradè, Nicolas Burdisso, Alessandro Ferrari, Vincenzo Italiano, Cristiano Biraghi and everyone associated with Fiorentina are utterly devastated by the terrible loss of a man who showed great professionalism and gave his heart and soul for these colors. He was a treasured friend who always stayed strong in the happiest and, above all, the most difficult moments. The entire Viola world sends its heartfelt condolences to Giuseppe's wife Camilla, his children and the entire Barone family during this time of immense sorrow."