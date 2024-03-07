In the Concacaf W Gold Cup semifinal match between the United States and Canada on Wednesday, while there is a spot on the final on the line, the weather may end up being the biggest story of the match. Following downpours at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif., there were visible puddles all over the pitch making it impossible to play soccer outside of a long ball and hope.

From chasing a ball that was no longer there to a Canadian back pass that led to the USWNT's opening goal of the match, the moments were numerous to show that this match would not see the team with the best tactics book a place in the W Gold Cup final alongside Brazil. After a match was already played on the Snapdragon Stadium pitch before the rain picked up, puddles were everywhere to deaden the ball, and plenty of people around the world called for the game to be paused.

Here are the reactions you need to see, but first, the goal:

Let's look at some reactions:

Former USWNT player Sam Mewis questions safety

USWNT legend Julie Foudy doesn't feel it's safe

Lauren Holiday wants game called immediately

In a Concacaf statement as to why the match was played, it was pointed out that this is at the discretion of the referee.

"It is solely at the discretion of the referee as to whether the field is safe and playable," Concacaf told Yahoo Sports, but while that was the case, and it is technically correct, the referee did try to demonstrate that the field wasn't playable.

CBS Sports rules expert Christina Unkel broke it down at halftime.

"As we saw in the first early minutes of this game the referee went and demonstrated that the ball was not in fact rolling," she said. "When she went over to the fourth officials' station, which is where the match commissioner stands, it was very clear for her demonstrative that she does not think that this was a safe condition but is being told to continue this match by that match commissioner. So , I want to be very clear that by practical, technical sense, she does and can end that game but practically speaking those of us who have been on that side ... that is almost out of our control when it comes to the competitions."