France is the tournament's defending champion but hasn't looked the part as it gets set to take on Austria on Friday in a 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match in Vienna. Les Bleus are off to a rough start but could pick up the pace Friday after settling for a 1-1 draw with Croatia on Monday. That followed a 2-1 loss to Denmark in last Friday's Nations League 2022 opener, and with the World Cup looming, France knows it's time to get serious. The Austrians kicked off a new era with a 3-0 win over Croatia in their Friday opener but suffered a 2-1 setback to Denmark in their Monday match. Both teams will be looking for points as they aim to get to the top spot and advance to the four-team finals of Group A.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET at Ernst Happel Stadium. France is the -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Austria vs. France odds. Austria is the +350 underdog, a draw is priced at +260 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any France vs. Austria picks or any UEFA Nations League predictions, you have to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated more than $37,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down the Austria vs. France matchup from every angle and just locked in his coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for France vs. Austria:

Austria vs. France spread: France -0.5

Austria vs. France Over/Under: 2.5 goals

Austria vs. France money line: Austria +350, France -125, Draw +260

Austria: It has scored 15 goals in its past seven matches

France: It has scored at least once in 22 straight games



Why you should back France

Les Bleus are the far superior team, coming in as the reigning Nations League and World Cup champs. They rank third in the world, while Austria is No. 34, so if they take this seriously they should have little trouble. Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Antonie Griezmann, the team's top three scorers in international play, were all on the bench Monday. Griezmann is the leader with 42 in 106 matches, while Benzema has 37 in 96 games. Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored in nearly half of his caps, racking up 26 goals in 55 games for Les Bleus.

Mbappe and key defender Raphael Varane were banged up in the opener, so manager Didier Deschamps is taking a cautious approach. But he also knows there's a balance and that his team needs to build confidence for defense of its World Cup title. It took a draw with a quality Croatia team on Monday without its top lineup, and some (if not all) of his stars should be back in the mix. That includes goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who also rested Monday.

Why you should back Austria

After the team's failure in March to qualify for the World Cup, Ralf Ragnick was brought in to manage the team. The German veteran spent most of the last Premier League season as the caretaker manager for Manchester United. He has built a squad that is organized and can sit back and defend before springing effective counter-attacks. Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch and Marcel Sabitzer all scored in the opening win against Croatia. Arnautovic leads the team in international goals with 33, while Sabitzer has 12 in 62 matches with the squad.

All three of the goal-scorers sat out Monday to rest after long club seasons. Arnautovic had 14 goals for Bologna in Italy's Serie A, while Sabitzer played a part-time role with Bayern Munich. Gregoritsch has seven goals in 37 games for Austria and had nine goals in 25 games (15 starts) with Augsburg in the Bundesliga. David Alaba is one of the most versatile players in world football, and the Real Madrid defender's crosses are a big part of Austria's attack. He has scored 14 goals and 14 assists in his 93 appearances with the Austrian national team.

How to make UEFA Nations League and Austria vs. France picks

Green has scrutinized the France vs. Austria match from every angle, and he is leaning over on the goal total. He also provides three confident best bets, including two offering plus-money payouts, and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his Nations League picks at SportsLine.

So, who wins Austria vs. France in their UEFA Nations League matchup Friday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the France vs. Austria match, all from the European soccer expert who has generated more than $37,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.