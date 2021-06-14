World champions France get their 2021 UEFA European Championship campaign underway in Munich on Tuesday with Germany their hosts at Allianz Arena. Didier Deschamps' men are favorites to go all the way and win the tournament, but they will first have to navigate a challenging Group F with Portugal and Hungary also in in the pool.

To make matters even more complicated, Kylian Mbappe has turned Olivier Giroud's frustrations into a full-blown controversy with the Paris Saint-Germain man using Sunday's press conference to publicly discuss the topic. Les Bleus must be wary that they are not distracted by the media rumblings as Germany's squad could break out of their recent malaise at any time with Joachim Low out after this summer.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Jun. 15 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

TV: ESPN/Univision

Live stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Odds: FRA -170; Draw +210; GER +180 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Storylines

France:

Karim Benzema's return to the international fold was expected to be the extent of the drama surrounding the France national team this summer but Mbappe's reaction to Giroud's recent comments about a lack of service and Deschamps' connecting of the dots has seen this explode.

The 1998 FIFA World Cup and 2000 UEFA European Championship-winning former captain is looking to guide his team to continental success to go with their world crown and to complete the double as a player and coach this summer.

If that is to happen, Deschamps must defuse the situation without any further delay and ensure that the squad are fully focused on their task with such a complicated opening game and the returning Benzema to accommodate in attack with Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

Germany:

With Low into his final few weeks as Germany boss, this could go in any direction for Die Mannschaft with recent results suggesting that the team will flop despite the abundance of talent and experience in their ranks.

Like France with Benzema, Low has recalled veterans Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels. The side is being viewed as the underdogs of Group F when compared with the French and Portugal and that creates a scenario that could see them go on an unexpected deep run if things click.

Prediction

France to come out on top in a tight but entertaining opener that sets the tone for Group F's titanic three-way battle. Pick: Germany 1-2 France.