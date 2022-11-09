Reigning World Cup champions France get their title defense underway when they face Australia in Group D at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. Didier Deschamps believes that he has concocted the ideal starting XI that he will send Les Bleus into the tournament with as they seek to avoid the curse of the titleholders which has seen the likes of Germany and Spain fall victims in recent editions and exit in the group stage. Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante have already been ruled out of the Qatar event so the midfield picks itself to a degree, while Raphael Varane survived a significant injury scare to be included and Mike Maignan has yet to prove his fitness.

Let's get to the lineup breakdown, and how I think the French team sheet will look in a rough 3-4-1-2 system:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Keeper

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur): Deschamps' captain of choice and France's most senior shot-stopper. Had Maignan been fit, there might have been a little pressure on the 35-year-old. However, with the AC Milan man as good as out, there will be absolutely zero debate on this position unless Lloris' availability is compromised at the very last minute.

Defenders

Center back -- Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich): Arguably the weakest link in France's defense, this is where Deschamps' loyalty factor comes into play. Up until the start of this season, the 26-year-old's starting role claims were dubious along with many of his defensive teammates. A solid start to the campaign in Germany has quelled some of those concerns, though. Assuming that he is deployed in the central defensive unit and not in an advanced role on the right, Pavard provides continuity alongside Raphael Varane and Presnel Kimpembe.

Center back -- Raphael Varane (Manchester United): Currently a doubt given his recent scare, the 29-year-old would have been a major blow for Deschamps. Form and fitness issues aside, Varane should start as he is one of the most trusted on-pitch lieutenants his manager has. Life post-Real Madrid has been a bit of a struggle, but the RC Lens youth academy graduate remains a defender of great quality when at his best. If he is fit enough to start, expect him to form the cornerstone of this back line. Without him, it will look massively different.

Center back -- Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain): Returning from injury at just the right time, the 27-year-old should take his place in the defense alongside Varane and Pavard. Should Kimpembe or the Bayern man be unavailable, then William Saliba or Lucas Hernandez might step in. However, the PSG star is trusted by Deschamps and will likely be in the XI from the off against Australia. Kimpembe also benefits from the fact that Deschamps has not truly been able to battle test other snubbed defensive options like Wesley Fofana.

Midfielders

Right wing-back -- Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich): Primarily an attacker, Deschamps has experimented with the 26-year-old in something of a wing-back role and could continue with that. The Bayern star has been in Les Bleus' ranks for long enough and Deschamps will bank on that trust and understanding. Relative newcomer Jonathan Clauss of Olympique de Marseille suffered the agony of a late elimination from the list.

Right central midfield -- Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid): While Pogba was still a possibility, Tchouameni was likely to miss a starting role with Adrien Rabiot ahead of him in the pecking order. However, the Juventus man's unavailability has opened the door to the Real star coming in which he will now likely do. Regardless of whether or not Deschamps goes 3-4-1-2 or 4-3-3, Tchouameni is now likely to be in that XI.

Left central midfield -- Adrien Rabiot (Juventus): Along with Pavard, arguably one of the players most at risk of losing their starting role mid-World Cup. The 27-year-old is struggling with a poor Juve side and Rabiot has flattered to deceive since returning to the French ranks. Had Kante been fit, it would have likely been a bench role for the former PSG youth academy graduate with Theo Hernandez a better fit on the left.

Left wing-back -- Theo Hernandez (AC Milan): Has emerged as arguably the most suitable profile to occupy the left side of the pitch with Kylian Mbappe likely to spend less time out wide as part of a front two backed up by Antoine Griezmann. Hernandez has already shown his quality in that position as France won the UEFA Nations League and depending upon central defensive availability, his brother Lucas could also occupy the left-sided defensive berth.

Attackers

Central attacking midfielder -- Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid): Back in the game now that Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have settled their differences. Expect the 31-year-old to feature heavily in Deschamps' plans once more and to be the link between Karim Benzema, Mbappe and a Pogba-less midfield. Given his limited game time up until recently, Griezmann might be fresher than most which could be a blessing in disguise as he likes to grow into these tournaments.

Right-sided striker -- Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): Fresh from his Ballon d'Or success, the 34-year-old will be expected to play the focal point role in attack which should enable Mbappe to locate space to exploit with his searing pace. It has not been as complimentary as many expected thus far, but this is the tournament where Benzema and the PSG superstar need to get it right. As of one month before kick-off, there are more questions over Benzema's fitness than anything else. Any indication that the Real talisman is not ready and Olivier Giroud will likely step in from the bench.

Left-sided striker -- Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain): It is rarely dull in the 23-year-old's world at present and Deschamps would surely be grateful for a little less controversy than in recent years. Whether with France or PSG, Mbappe is the center of attention and that has not necessarily been conducive to his best form this season. However, he has spoken publicly of his preference for Les Bleus' system over Les Parisiens' and all eyes will be on how he and Benzema coexist in the early fixtures.

Complete France World Cup squad