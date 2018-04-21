From #WengerOut to #MerciArsene: The best and worst reactions to Arsene Wenger stepping down at Arsenal

The day is finally coming -- Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is stepping down as coach at season's end, and there are some fantastic options when it comes to his replacement. The #WengerOut movement has been going on for quite some time as many fans have become uncomfortable with simple winning FA Cups, normally finishing in fourth in the league and getting knocked out of Europe by Barcelona or Bayern Munich. As you can imagine, there were some interesting reactions to the news on Twitter. Here's the best of it:

Finally

The truth

Whether you are Wenger in or Wenger Out, you can not knock what this man has done for our club. Not using this term lightly, an absolute legend 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7fQ6rxme1D — Kugan Cassius (@KuganCassius) April 20, 2018

Would have been cool

Just a shame Wenger didn't announce his departure with a simple "Wenger out" and a mic drop. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 20, 2018

Some really do

Raise your hand if at some point as a kid you also thought Arsenal was named after Arsene Wenger. #WengerOut pic.twitter.com/51yyuBJxcP — IG:ShadayaTawona25🇿🇼 (@ShadayaTawona25) April 20, 2018

It's happening

🔴 Arsene Wenger steps down as @Arsenal manager.



👀 Live scenes from Arsenal Fan TV.... pic.twitter.com/pQJwdFBo1K — SPORF (@Sporf) April 20, 2018

Don't cry, child

Screaming #WengerOut and now Wenger is actually leaving us😭💔 pic.twitter.com/7hNAZiSERo — 𝕾 (@vxntanoir) April 20, 2018

Respect

Congratulations on an incredible 22-year career at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger, and best of luck for the rest of the season… apart from on your 60th game against us next Sunday 😉 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2018