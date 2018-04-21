From #WengerOut to #MerciArsene: The best and worst reactions to Arsene Wenger stepping down at Arsenal

Twitter users had a field day with this bit of news

The day is finally coming -- Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is stepping down as coach at season's end, and there are some fantastic options when it comes to his replacement. The #WengerOut movement has been going on for quite some time as many fans have become uncomfortable with simple winning FA Cups, normally finishing in fourth in the league and getting knocked out of Europe by Barcelona or Bayern Munich. As you can imagine, there were some interesting reactions to the news on Twitter. Here's the best of it:

Finally

The truth

Would have been cool

Some really do

It's happening

Don't cry, child

Respect

