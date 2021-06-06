Georginio Wiljnaldum is set to join Paris Saint-Germain over Barcelona after the French giants made a late move for his services.

The Netherlands international was set to sign for Barcelona with his Liverpool contract coming to an end and the La Liga powerhouse had even planned his medical tests.

However, a late effort from PSG has seen Wijnaldum agree to a salary double what was offered in Catalonia with head coach Mauricio Pochettino also calling him personally to discuss his vision for the future.

Barca had the chance to raise their offer for the 30-year-old but decided against upping their bid just days after completing free deals for Manchester City pair Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia.

Wijnaldum is set to move to Parc des Princes on a contract until 2024 after going back on his verbal agreement on a Camp Nou switch.

The former Newcastle United, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord man is currently with the Netherlands national team preparing for this summer's European Championship.