Barcelona are away at Getafe in La Liga on Sunday as they seek to make their title run-in as smooth as possible. With a 13-point lead over Real Madrid, it is unlikely that Xavi and his side are caught at this stage and now it is just a question of getting over the finish line and securing that crown. Blaugrana's hosts Getafe are scrapping for their lives towards the bottom of the table and are only three points above the relegation zone so Barca cannot afford to get too complacent.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Apr. 16 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Sunday, Apr. 16 | 10:15 a.m. ET Location: Coliseum Alfonso Perez -- Getafe, Spain

Coliseum Alfonso Perez -- Getafe, Spain TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Getafe +500; Draw: +260; Barca -163 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Getafe: Mauro Arambarri is set to miss out again along with Jaime Mata so expect to see Enes Unal and Borja Mayoral in attack along with ex-Barca man Munir El Haddadi. Unal's 13 goals have been crucial for the home side and he will need to be in top form once more to hope to take anything from this one.

Barca: Ousmane Dembele is out so Raphinha and Ferran Torres should feature alongside Robert Lewandowski up top while Frenkie de Jong and Pedri will also miss out. Sergio Busquets, Franck Kessie and Gavi should form the midfield. Andreas Christensen is out at the back so Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo should both feature in defense.

Prediction

This could get tricky for Barca but they should have just about enough to beat Getafe on the road given their firepower in attack. A draw would not be disastrous as it should still result in a double digit lead at the summit. Pick: Getafe 1, Barca 2.