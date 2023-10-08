Barcelona are targeting a third consecutive victory across all competitions when they face Granada on Sunday. Xavi's men are the visitors at Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes against the club second from bottom in La Liga. Barca just beat Porto in the UEFA Champions League and trail Real Madrid by one point coming into this weekend's games. Granada although struggling for domestic form are unbeaten in three against the Catalan giants in the league. Robert Lewandowski is likely to be out of action for a couple of weeks after picking up an injury in midweek so Barca could be lighter in attack than expected.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Oct. 7 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 7 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes -- Granada, Spain

Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes -- Granada, Spain TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

ESPN | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Granada +600; Draw: +400; Barcelona -250

Team news

Granada: Jesus Vallejo is out injured but Lucas Boye and Myrto Uzuni should be ready to continue in attack. Antonio Puertas could drop out to hand Uzuni the start while Granada-born veteran Jose Callejon is also likely to start.

Potential Granada XI: Ferreira; Sanchez, Miquel, Torrente, Neva; Callejon, Ruiz, Gumbau, Zaragoza; Uzuni, Boye.

Barcelona: Lewandowski is injured so Ferran Torres should come in although Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri are also out. Fermin Lopez could start with Andreas Christensen kept out at the back by Ronald Araujo. Lamine Yamal and Joao Felix should continue out wide after the Porto win.

Potential Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Araujo, Balde; Fermin, Romeu, Gavi; Yamal, Torres, Felix.

Prediction

Lewandowski or no Lewandowski this is an ideal final game pre-international break for Barca which they should be able to take advantage of. Granada usually give Xavi's side a good game but the Blaugrana should be fine here. Pick: Granada 0, Barcelona 2.