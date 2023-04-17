Keep an eye on big games and their consequences on the transfer market. Bayern's disappointing defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals will not only be an important moment for this season but could also be crucial for the future of the club. In fact, the German club now feel that there is a need for a new center striker in the summer. Eric Choupo-Moting recently signed a new long-term deal, but Bayern are exploring the possibility of signing a striker in the coming months. Victor Osimhen has been appreciated for years but there are three other clubs keen on signing him -- Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. But Bayern are set to explore the market to find a new striker.

Now, lets get to the latest:

Liverpool cool on Jude Bellingham but Mason Mount is a target

Liverpool, on the other hand, have decided to leave the race to sign Jude Bellingham. The motivation is only financial as the club believes that to sign the English star, it will require a €150 million fee to Borussia Dortmund (with add-ons included) but also an important commission and a top-level salary for the next six years. A package considered too expensive because the club must complete at least four new signings in the summer.

Mason Mount remains on the Reds' list, one of the priorities for Liverpool who are waiting to see if Chelsea will find an agreement to extend Mount's contract or sell him in the summer. Alexis Mac Allister is another option on Liverpool's list; the Argentine will leave Brighton 100% and Manchester United have also been informed in recent weeks. Certainly, Klopp wants at least two new midfielders in the summer.

Contenders for Bellingham

Where can Jude Bellingham go? Real Madrid and Manchester City remain the two frontrunners in the race because both clubs want to invest with important offers, while Manchester United are always in the rumors but everything will depend on the club's sale which is still under discussion. And keep an eye on ... Borussia Dortmund, because the German club still hope to be able to keep him for another year by offering him a new contract, a record salary and a possible release clause for summer 2024. Up to Bellingham, and he will have to decide and it will be one of the most important moments of this transfer window.