Despite Lionel Messi's absence, Argentina still cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over El Salvador last week and will face Costa Rica on Tuesday for another friendly game at the United Airlines Field of Los Angeles. Striker Lautaro Martinez will likely lead the attack for the team coached by Lionel Scaloni, alongside Manchester City star Julian Alvarez. Here's what you need to know.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, March 26 | Time: 10:50 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 26 | 10:50 p.m. ET Location: United Airlines Field -- Los Angeles, United States

United Airlines Field -- Los Angeles, United States TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Odds: Argentina -625; Draw: +490; Costa Rica +1500

Team news

Argentina: Messi is not in the Argentina squad due to an injury in his right hamstring, while Paulo Dybala is also not available due to an adductor problem. Bayer Leverkusen's midfielder Exequiel Palacios has also dropped out with injury.

Possible Argentina XI: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Gonzalez.

Costa Rica: Goalkeeper Keylor Navas will be absent on Tuesday, while Joel Campbell and Francisco Calvo are set to add to their combined 225 caps and play as starters. The rest of the squad is quite new for the national team, with Elias Aguilar the next in the list for caps with just 21 overall so far.

Possible Costa Rica XI: Navas; Taylor, Cascante, Arboine, Calvo, Mora; Madrigal, Galo, Brenes, Campbell; Ugalde.

Prediction

Argentina, despite the absences, should have a comfortable win against Costa Rica on Tuesday. Pick: Argentina 3, Costa Rica 1.