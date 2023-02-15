untitled-design-73.png
Getty Images

The Champions League returns to action, only on Paramount+.  

Who's Playing

  • Chelsea @ Borussia Dortmund
  • Current Records: Chelsea 4-1-1; Borussia Dortmund 2-3-1

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK
  • Watch: CBS and Paramount+

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the round of 16 is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Having advanced past the group stage, Borussia Dortmund will now face off against Chelsea at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. Since Borussia Dortmund's past three matches have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

What you need to know about Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund and Kobenhavn finished up their match with a 1-1 draw.

What you need to know about Chelsea

Meanwhile, Chelsea weren't the first on the board back in November of 2022, but they got there more often. Chelsea won by a goal and slipped past Dinamo Zagreb 2-1. The win was familiar territory for Chelsea who now have four in a row.

Borussia Dortmund didn't make it this far last season, having been eliminated in the group stage by Besiktas. As for Chelsea, they made it all the way to the quarter-finals but were eliminated by Real Madrid by a score of 3-2.

Borussia Dortmund will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Borussia Dortmund are a slight favorite against Chelsea, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +144 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Champions League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Featured Game | Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea
Spread
Moneyline
Total
BVB
-0.5
+140
BET NOW
+140
BET NOW
o2.5
-105
BET NOW
CHE
+0.5
-170
BET NOW
+195
BET NOW
u2.5
-125
BET NOW
DRAW
+225
BET NOW