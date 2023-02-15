The Champions League returns to action, only on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Borussia Dortmund

Current Records: Chelsea 4-1-1; Borussia Dortmund 2-3-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Watch: CBS and Paramount+

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the round of 16 is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Having advanced past the group stage, Borussia Dortmund will now face off against Chelsea at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. Since Borussia Dortmund's past three matches have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

What you need to know about Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund and Kobenhavn finished up their match with a 1-1 draw.

What you need to know about Chelsea

Meanwhile, Chelsea weren't the first on the board back in November of 2022, but they got there more often. Chelsea won by a goal and slipped past Dinamo Zagreb 2-1. The win was familiar territory for Chelsea who now have four in a row.

Borussia Dortmund didn't make it this far last season, having been eliminated in the group stage by Besiktas. As for Chelsea, they made it all the way to the quarter-finals but were eliminated by Real Madrid by a score of 3-2.

Borussia Dortmund will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Borussia Dortmund are a slight favorite against Chelsea, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +144 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

