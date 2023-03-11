untitled-design-2023-03-10t213743-443.png
Serie A is back in action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

  • Udinese @ Empoli
  • Current Records: Udinese 7-11-7; Empoli 6-10-9

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET
  • Where: Stadio Carlo Castellani
  • TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Empoli will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-turf advantage. Empoli will take on Udinese at 9:00 a.m. ET.

On Saturday, Empoli didn't have quite enough to beat Monza and fell 2-1. That was the second loss in a row for Empoli.

Meanwhile, Udinese and Atalanta finished up on equal footing with a 0-0 draw.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Saturday.

Odds

Udinese are a slight favorite against Empoli, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +144 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

