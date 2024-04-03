As Inter Miami get ready for one of the most important games in their short history hosting Monterrey in Concacaf Champions Cup play, they're faced with what is becoming a familiar question. Will Lionel Messi be available?

The Argentine has returned to training for the Herons but manager Tata Martino was still cryptic about his availability the day before the match.

"We'll define [his role] tomorrow. Today I don't know, but he trained. We're still defining it, we still have 24 hours," Martino said at media availability Tuesday. "Leo has an injury, and we have to manage his minutes. We have an important game tomorrow but we have to think that we're just starting April.

"For us, this is all just starting and we cannot put the conditions of our players at risk. We will determine fundamentally what is the best for Leo and every other player, and then we'll make the correct decisions,"

Absent since being withdrawn in the 50th minute of a Champions Cup game against Nashville SC on March 13, it has been close to a month since Messi has played soccer. He'll be needed to defeat Monterrey, but also the Herons will need to be careful to not push him too hard, aggravating his current injury more is the other moments that Martino mentions.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, April 3 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, April 3 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Inter Miami -104; Draw +235; Monterrey +215

Storylines

Inter Miami: Along with Messi's being back in training, Nicolas Freire also returned too. On loan from Pumas, Freire has experience dealing with Monterrey that may be able to help the Herons. With Federico Redondo also injured, there will be changes in midfield as well, but the key here will be if Messi is available. When he plays, Miami usually wins. When he doesn't they're quite susceptible to their opposition. It's that simple.

Monterrey: Brandon Vazquez has hit the ground running for Monterrey with five goals in all competitions, but he's not even their biggest danger for Miami to worry about. Striker Germain Berterame has five goals and two assists in all competitions so far this season as Monterrey have one of the most dangerous attacks in all of Concacaf. A complete team, they will give Inter Miami everything that they can handle and then some during this tie.

Prediction

While Messi will return to action, rust will show in this match as Miami allows a pesky away goal while also dropping points at home. Pick: Inter Miami 1, Monterrey 1