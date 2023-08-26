The Lionel Messi tour rolls through the Tri-State area this weekend when he and Inter Miami square off against the New York Red Bulls in MLS play on Saturday at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. The global superstar has played eight matches for Miami since his much-heralded arrival in South Florida in late July. All of those matches came in either Leagues Cup or U.S. Open Cup play; Saturday's match will be Messi's first MLS game.

Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET. New York are the slight +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in the latest Inter Miami vs. Red Bulls odds, with Miami the +165 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami picks or MLS predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 178-169-8 for a profit of $1,891 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Inter Miami vs. Red Bulls:

Inter Miami vs. Red Bulls money line: Inter Miami +165, Red Bulls +145, Draw +260

Inter Miami vs. Red Bulls over/under: 2.5 goals

Inter Miami vs. Red Bulls spread: Red Bulls -0.5 (+130), Inter Miami +0.5 (-170)

MIA: Lionel Messi has 10 goals in eight matches for Miami

NYRB: The team is tied for second in the MLS in goals conceded (26)

Why you should back Inter Miami

Inter Miami have been unbeatable since Messi's arrival. The team has played eight matches since he got to South Florida and has five wins and three draws. In each of those draws, Miami advanced after a penalty kick shootout. By contrast, prior to Messi joining the team, Miami had just two wins in their previous 13 matches.

Messi has done it all since donning the pink kit. He has scored 10 goals in those eight games and has been held goalless in only one match. In that match - Wednesday's draw in the U.S. Open Cup with FC Cincinnati, which turned into another penalty-kick shootout win - Messi rallied Miami from a two-goal deficit with two pinpoint assists.

Why you should back Red Bulls

New York will be well rested entering Saturday's match. The Red Bulls have played only once since Aug. 8, a 1-0 victory over DC United on Sunday. They will face an Inter Miami team that has played four times over that same time frame. That includes a penalty-shootout victory over FC Cincinnati in U.S. Open Cup play on Wednesday night.

In addition, New York have been solid defensively all season. The Red Bulls have conceded just 26 goals in 24 MLS matches this year, which is tied for the second fewest in the Eastern Conference, behind only Nashville (22). New York also have three clean sheets in their last five matches across all competitions.

How to make Inter Miami vs. Red Bulls picks

Eimer has broken down the MLS match from every angle and is leaning Over on the goal total.

