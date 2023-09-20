Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF continue their push to make the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs when they host Toronto FC on Wednesday at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Inter Miami enter Matchday 33 in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with 28 points. The top nine teams make the playoffs, and the Herons trail ninth place DC United by seven points. Meanwhile, Toronto FC are 15th and last in the conference with 22 points. Former Canada national team coach John Herdman is set to take over as coach of the Reds on Oct. 1.



Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Inter Miami are -300 favorites (risk $300 to win $100) in the latest Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC odds, with the Reds the +750 underdogs. A draw is priced at +410 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in your Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami picks or make any other MLS predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long

Sutton was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark with his soccer picks, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also has been hot recently, going 9-4-1 with his last 14 soccer picks for a profit of 2.59 units.



Now, Sutton has broken down Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami:

Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC money line: Miami -300; Toronto +750; Draw +410

Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC over/under: 3.5 goals

Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC spread: Miami -1.5 (-110), Toronto +1.5 (-120)

MIA: Lionel Messi has 11 goals in 11 matches across all competitions for the Herons

TOR: Deandre Kerr and Federico Bernardeschi are tied for the team lead in goals (five)

and are tied for the team lead in goals (five) Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Inter Miami

Inter Miami have been nearly unbeatable since Messi's arrival. The team has played 13 matches across all competitions since he got to South Florida and has eight wins, four draws, and one loss. The one defeat came on Saturday at Atlanta United, a game in which Messi did not play. By contrast, prior to Messi joining the team, Inter Miami had just two wins in their previous 13 matches.

In addition, the Herons face a Toronto FC side that has struggled mightily this season. Over their last 15 matches across all competitions, the Reds have recorded just one win. They have been outscored 28-9 over that stretch. See picks at SportsLine.

Why you should back Toronto FC

The Reds face an Inter Miami defense that has hemorrhaged goals this season. The Herons have conceded 44 goals in 27 games in league play. Their 1.63 goals-against average is the second worst in the MLS, behind only the LA Galaxy (1.67). On Saturday, Inter Miami conceded five goals in a 5-2 defeat against Atlanta United.

In addition, Deandre Kerr has been an offensive catalyst for Toronto recently. Two games ago, the 20-year-old forward had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 upset of Philadelphia. Then on Saturday, he scored the team's only goal in a 2-1 loss to Vancouver. Kerr's five goals on the season are tied for the team lead. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC picks

Sutton has broken down the MLS match from every angle and is leaning Over on the goal total. He also has locked in a confident best bet, which would pay plus-money, while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can see his MLS picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

Who wins Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bet for the Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC match, all from the expert who is 9-4-1 with his last 14 soccer picks, and find out.