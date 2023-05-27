Lautaro Martinez and Inter Milan are flying high after their victory in the Coppa Italia finale, but now they need to lock in a top-four spot in the Italian Serie A standings when they host Atalanta B.C. on Saturday on Paramount+. Simone Inzaghi's men sit in third in the Serie A table and have won five of their last six league matches, but they need another win to secure a top-four spot. Meanwhile, Atalanta sit in fifth, just three points out fourth place and have won three of their last five league games.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Inter Milan vs. Atalanta odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the -111 favorites (risk $111 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Atalanta as the +295 underdogs. A draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Atalanta vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan vs. Atalanta date: Saturday, May 27

Inter Milan vs. Atalanta time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Atalanta vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Inter Milan vs. Atalanta, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a +110 payout. The expert notes that it will be tough to beat the Nerazzurri at the San Siro, where they have won each of their last four home matches. That being said, Inter and Atalanta have combined to scored fewer than 2.5 goals in seven out of their last nine meetings and Sutton believes Saturday's match will be another low-scoring affair.



Sutton will also be keeping an eye on star forward Romelu Lukaku, who has been very productive for Inter down the stretch.

"The Belgium striker has notched nine goals and five assists in league play, and he's looking to impress the manager to cement himself as a starter for Inter Milan's meeting against Manchester City in the Champions League final," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

