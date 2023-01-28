Teams on polar opposite sides of the Italian Serie A table square off this weekend as fourth-place Inter Milan visits last-place Cremonese Saturday on Paramount+. The Nerazzurri are having a solid 2022-23 campaign, although they enter Saturday's match on the heels of a disappointing 1-0 loss to Empoli. Meanwhile, Cremonese are still in search of their first win on the season, entering Saturday's match following a 1-1 draw against Bologna. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days when you use code SERIEA now until 1/31/23.

Kickoff from Giovanni Zini Stadium in Cremona is set for noon ET on Saturday. The latest Cremonese vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the -210 favorites (risk $210 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cremonese as the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +330 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Cremonese

Cremonese vs. Inter Milan date: Saturday, January 28

Cremonese vs. Inter Milan time: Noon ET

Italian Serie A picks for Inter Milan vs. Cremonese

Before tuning into Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Cremonese vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is picking Inter Milan and two or more goals to be scored for a -137 payout (risk $137 to win $100). The expert notes that while Cremonese's chances of getting out of the relegation zone are quite bleak, the home team has been scoring more goals as of late. Mix that with the fact that Inter Milan have conceded 20 goals in their last nine league away games, and Cremonese's chances of finding the back of the net are very high.



Inter will be scoring goals of their own to add to the 38 they have already scored this season, which is the second-most in Serie A. The expert also thinks that the visitors will be extra motivated on Saturday after their loss to Empoli earlier this week.



"Inter recorded a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season, and I could see a similar result unfolding when these teams square off on Saturday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

