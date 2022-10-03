Inter Milan and FC Barcelona meet on Champions League Matchday 3 on Tuesday, highlighting a loaded slate of games. The two sides are currently tied with three points after two games, with both losing against Bayern Munich and winning against Viktoria Plzen. Also, the Nerazzurri started off badly the season and manager Simone Inzaghi is now facing the risk of being sacked if results don't improve. This match will tell us much more about his chances to keep the job in the coming weeks. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 4 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: San Siro -- Milan

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Inter Milan +310; Draw +290; FC Barcelona -123 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Inter Milan: After losing two Serie A matches in a row against Udinese and AS Roma, the former Lazio manager is now seriously facing the risk of being sacked, and the two matches against FC Barcelona are his last chances to prove that he deserves to keep the job. Striker Lautaro Martinez is in doubt due to a small injury, but he should make it, while the coach has announced that Andre Onana will start at goalkeeper against the Spanish side.

FC Barcelona: Xavi's side is expecting to keep control of the match despite some injuries that will force the manager to make some changes. During the International break there were some injuries such as defenders Ronald Araujo and Jules Koundé, midfielder Frenkie de Jong and striker Memphis Depay. All of them will miss the match against Inter Milan, while the attacking line should be composed of Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski.

Prediction

Despite the fact that Inter Milan need a win to change the start of their season, FC Barcelona are expected to win at San Siro and do just that. Pick: FC Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 1.