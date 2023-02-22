Two of the toughest European teams will face off in the 2023 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as Inter Milan host FC Porto on Wednesday on Paramount+. These teams haven't played each other since the Champions League group stage in 2005, where both sides walked away with one victory. Fast-forward to present day and both teams sit in second place in their respective leagues. The home team enters Wednesday's match having won four out of their last five across all competition, while the visiting Porto squad hasn't lost or drawn a match since January. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for your first week.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Inter Milan vs. Porto odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Porto listed as the +410 underdog. A draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Porto vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan vs. Porto date: Wednesday, February 22

Inter Milan vs. Porto time: 3 p.m. ET

Champions League picks for Porto vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers. Anybody following him is way up.

For Inter Milan vs. Porto, Eimer is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -140 payout. Both teams are playing strong defense domestically, with Porto conceding a league-low 12 goals through 21 matches and Inter giving up just two goals over their last five games which included two clean sheets against AC Milan and Atalanta.



While Porto will want to keep this low-scoring game close, their Italian hosts will want to win by a healthy margin. With the second leg taking place in Portugal in a very tough building to play in, Inter will rely on their Lautaro Martinez-led offense to boost the goal differential on home soil.

"We should expect to see an attack-heavy yet cautious approach coming from the hosts," Eimer told SportsLine. "Milan is a club in post-World Cup form that has been clinical in front of the net, but are not trying to run up score lines in the process. This is a club perfectly happy and confident with scoring early and slowing things down to help guarantee the win." Stream the game here.

