Inter Milan will try to keep its winning streak alive when it hosts A.S. Roma in a clash of Italian Serie A titans at San Siro Stadium on Saturday. The Nerazzurri sit in second place and enter the weekend's matchup full of confidence after three straight Italian Serie A victories over Juventus, Verona and Spezia and a 3-0 Coppa Italia semifinal win over AC Milan on Tuesday. Roma could be a formidable foe, winning three of its last five matches and drawing in the remaining two. You can see what happens on Saturday when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET from San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. Inter is the -165 favorite on the 90-minute money line in the latest Inter Milan vs. A.S. Roma odds, with Roma listed as the +440 underdog. A draw is listed at +305 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Roma

Inter Milan vs. Roma date: Saturday, April 23

Inter Milan vs. Roma time: Noon ET

Inter Milan vs. Roma streaming: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Inter Milan vs. Roma

Before tuning into Saturday's match, you need to see the Inter Milan vs. Roma picks from European soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated over $37,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Inter Milan vs. Roma, Green is picking Inter to win at -165. The Nerazzuri have extra confidence following a Coppa Italia win over AC Milan on Tuesday in which Lautaro Martinez scored twice. Green calls that victory the best performance of the season for Simone Inzaghi's men and a motivator for them to shoot for the top seat of the Italian Serie A table.

Inter Milan has also been strong at home this season and already bested Roma twice.

"Inzaghi's men have been strong at home this season, with 11 wins, three draws and two defeats from 16 games at the San Siro," Green told SportsLine. "They have scored 38 in that time and conceded just 13. It augurs well for this match against a resurgent Roma."

