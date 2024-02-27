After a solid 4-0 away win against Lecce, Serie A leaders Inter will host Atalanta on Wednesday at San Siro for a game that will level the matches played by the title contenders, since this clash was postponed as the Nerazzurri had to travel to Saudi Arabia to play (and win) the Supercoppa Italiana last January. Inter are currently at the top of the table with a nine-point advantage on Juventus and won all the games played so far this calendar year while Atalanta sit fifth, only two points behind Bologna. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 28 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -160; Draw: +300; Atalanta +425

Team news

Inter: After making some changes against Lecce, coach Simone Inzaghi will have defenders Benjamin Pavard and Alessandro Baston back after they were rrested on Sunday. With Francesco Acerbi, Hakan Calhanoglu and Marcus Thuram still injured, Stefan de Vrij, Krjstian Asllani and Marko Arnautovic will start.

Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Arnautovic, Lautaro.

Atalanta: Coach Gasperini already announced some changes compared to the 1-1 draw against AC Milan of last Sunday in the same stadium. Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman are expected to start in the attack, with Gianluca Scamacca starting on the bench.

Potential Atalanta XI: Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Holm, De Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta; Koopmeiners; Lookman, De Ketelaere.

Prediction

Inter had an incredible start to the year with no defeats and draws. The expectation for the Nerazzurri is to continue in the same way against Atalanta as well. Pick: Inter 2, Atalanta 0.