Defending Asian Cup champions and host of the competition Qatar will face Iran on Wednesday for a chance to reach back-to-back final after winning in 2019. Qatar were considered one of the leading candidates to win the competition but needed to wait until penalties against Uzbekistan after a 1-1 draw in the quarterfinals. Iran, in the meantime, knocked out Japan as a last-minute penalty from Alireza Jahanbakhsh sent Iran to their second semifinal. The winner of this clash will face Jordan in the final on Saturday after they won against Jurgen Klinsmann's South Korea on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 7 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 7 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Al Thumama Stadium -- Al Thumama, Qatar

Al Thumama Stadium -- Al Thumama, Qatar Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Iran -145; Draw +235; Qatar +410

Team news

Iran: Porto striker Mehdi Taremi will be back in the starting lineup after the suspension. Coach Amir Ghalenoei has said that the 2023 Asian Cup may represent the "last dance" for several members of his veteran squad. "I think football is like life," Ghalenoei told the media ahead of the game. "You have to use the opportunities that we have. For some of the players that we have in our squad, yes, maybe it's going to be the last chance, even the last dance, to reach something. We are standing in a very sensitive part of history."

Potential Iran XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Kanaanizadegan, Khalilzadeh, Hajsafi; Ezatolahi, Ghoddos; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Mohebi; Azmoun.

Qatar: Qatar coach Tintín Marquez, who only replaced Carlos Queiroz as Qatar coach in early December, said that "not reaching the final is not considered a failure. This is the second time we have reached the semifinal and we won the tournament in 2019. Yes, we have a passion and desire to reach the final and be crowned but we cannot say that not reaching the final is a failure. There are big names that have been eliminated. Australia, Japan and other big names all did not qualify for the semifinal. So we cannot say it is a failure, not reaching the final."

Potential Qatar XI: Barsham; Al-Rawi, Mukhtar, Mendes; Ro-Ro, Gaber, Fatehi, Al-Haydos, Muneer; Ali, Afif.

Prediction

Despite Qatar playing in front of their home fans, Iran are the leading candidates after South Korea were eliminated by Jordan. Pick: Iran 2, Qatar 0.