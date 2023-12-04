The AFC Champions League in back this week with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in action on Tuesday in Group E against Istiklol of Dushanbe in Tajikistan. The Saudi side lead the way on 13 points despite being held to a draw by Persepolis last time out and being winless from their last two across all competitions. A place in the next round is already assured but the AFC Champions League is more important now that Al-Nassr are falling by the wayside in the Saudi title race after losing ground to Al-Hilal. Istiklol are dominant in Tajikistan but have been unable to emulate that form on the continental stage. Al-Nassr won 3-1 last time out and will look to at least score here after two games without a goal across all competitions.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 4 | Time: 11 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 4 | 11 a.m. ET Location: Tajikistan Central Stadium -- Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Tajikistan Central Stadium -- Dushanbe, Tajikistan Watch: Paramount+

Team news

Istiklol: The hosts have a clean bill of health so Senin Sebai will be the player that Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are paying most attention to. Having arrived from Israel this season, Sebai has scored twice in the AFC Champions League and makes his presence known -- especially from set pieces.

Potential Istiklol XI: Rustam Yatimov; Romish Dzhalilov, Ivan Novoselec, Cedric Gogoua; Artur Kartashyan, Tabrezi Davlatmir, Dzenis Beganovic, Ekhson Pandzhshanbe; Alisher Dzhalilov, Senin Sebai; Amadoni Kamolov.

Al-Nassr: Nawaf Boushal is out indefinitely but otherwise there are no major new injury concerns. Ronaldo is the main man for Al-Nassr obviously and leads in both goals and assists although he was not entirely happy with his team least time out which he made known so expected a statement here if he features from the start.

Potential Al Nassr XI: Alaqidi; Al-Boushal, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana, Otavio, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo.

Prediction

Despite their recent dip in form, Al-Nassr should see this one out and return to winning ways. Istiklol might make life difficult for a period, but the Saudi side should see their hosts off with relative comfort. Pick: Istiklol 1, Al-Nassr 2.