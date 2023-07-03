Monday is coming at you once again and the smell of barbeque is in the air. The USMNT is into the Gold Cup quarterfinals after topping Group H and now awaits its next opponents from Canada's Group D. Jesus Ferreira is blasting away at the top of the scoring charts with six goals to underline his attacking credentials as the USMNT shook off a tricky opening draw with Jamaica. Meanwhile, fellow U.S. international Christian Pulisic seems like he's now looking at AC Milan and Olympique Lyonnais for his next club with a move away from Chelsea edging closer. I am Jonathan Johnson with your Golazo Starting XI newsletter ahead of the new week.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Monday, July 3

🇧🇷 Brazil: Goias vs. Coritiba, 7 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇦🇷 Argentina: Newell's Old Boys vs. Gimnasia La Plata, 7 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Tuesday

🌎 Gold Cup: Canada vs. Cuba, 6:30 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🇺🇸 MLS: Inter Miami vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ AppleTV+

🌎 Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Martinique, 8:30 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🇺🇸 MLS: LA Galaxy vs. LAFC, 10:30 p.m. ➡️ AppleTV+

⚽ The Forward Line

Ferreira flashes prolific credentials

Getty Images

The USMNT's Jesus Ferreira has rocketed to the top of the Gold Cup scoring charts after his second consecutive hat trick in a 6-0 win over Trindad and Tobago followed the first against St. Kitts and Nevis. The 22-year-old is now the first U.S. player in history to net two straight trebles and the FC Dallas man is emerging as a credible No. 2 striker behind newly acquired Folarin Balogun. Ferreira's international strike rate is currently higher than one every two games and almost twice as good as his club pace which is close to one goal every three games. Admittedly, the USMNT are strong favorites in the majority of their Gold Cup fixtures, but these are still impressive numbers being put up by the Colombia-born hotshot. Here's Chuck Booth breaking down Ferreira's performance Sunday night.

Booth: "DeJuan Jones at left back was excellent assisting Ferreira and creating another goal in the match but the midfield shined creating chances and maintaining possession with ease. With his hat trick, Ferreira has now scored 12 goals for the national team in only 21 matches played. While 10 of those goals have come against Caribbean nations, Ferreira can only play the teams in front of him and shooting with confidence is something that he needs to do more of. We know what Ferreira can do as a creator, but during this tournament, if he can continue to take his attacking chances well, it will go a long way to making sure that the USMNT can win a second consecutive Gold Cup title."

Booth raises an interesting point in that Ferreira's previous statistics, notably with Dallas, has shown greater balance in terms of distributing goals and assists. Before this current Major League Soccer season, he had notched 34 goals but also provided 19 assists across his three most prolific campaigns. This term, however, Ferreira's numbers are purer in terms of goals scored at the expense of teeing up other teammates with 16 goals from 21 outings across all competitions. Should he help the UMSNT to what could be their eighth Gold Cup title, his newfound clinical edge could make him a strong contender to be Gregg Berhalter's second striker behind Balogun and a key part of the FIFA 2026 World Cup cycle.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Is Christian Pulisic deciding between Milan and Lyon?

Christian Pulisic is arguably the biggest USMNT star name expected to be on the move this summer. The Chelsea man has seen offers from American-owned pair AC Milan and Olympique Lyonnais arrive and the chances of him leaving Stamford Bridge this summer are greater than ever. OL have now reportedly put forward just over $27 million for Pulisic which is higher than Milan's verbal offer of around $15 million which kicked off the bidding for the 24-year-old. Both are intriguing options for the American international and the two projects have significant pros and cons in terms of a potential decision between the pair.

With Milan, should Pulisic opt for the San Siro and should the Rossoneri presumably raise their offer, he would be the fourth player to move directly from Chelsea in the Italians' current squad. Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori and now Ruben Loftus Cheek are part of Stefano Pioli's group and that might sway Pulisic from a personal point of view given those pre-existing relations. Another significant factor is that Milan will be playing UEFA Champions League soccer this coming season, which is not the case for both Chelsea and Lyon. However, Rafael Leao occupying Pulisic's preferred left-wing berth could give him cause to reflect upon which option best suits his game.

In Lyon, the chances are greater that Pulisic could be deployed in his preferred role while Les Gones are expected to cash in on some talents this summer, which could end up including Rayan Cherki or Bradley Barcola. OL are up against it without any form of European soccer for 2023-24, but of interest could be the fact that he would be one of the figureheads of the league if he were to move, given that he is a high-profile USMNT international which could be significant for Ligue 1's international appeal. Should Lyon manage to keep Cherki, Barcola and last season's top scorer Alexandre Lacazette, then the aim would be to return the club to Europe immediately.

