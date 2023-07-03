Sandro Tonali is a new Newcastle player, it's all done between AC Milan and the Magpies for one of the most surprising transfers of the summer. The English club will pay €70 million plus €5 million in add-ons to sign the Italian midfielder, who leaves AC Milan after three seasons. As announced by Newcastle, Tonali signed a five-years deal that will be valid until the summer 2028, worth around €7 million per season, plus add-ons

The 23 years-old became the top name on Newcastle's list for the role of midfielder. After they tried to sign Inter's Nicolo Barella, Newcastle entered the race to sign one of the most talented midfielders of Italian soccer and Tonali became the first big signing of the Magpies for the summer.

"First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United because they are giving me a huge opportunity for my career. I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I'm really excited about playing at St. James' Park, I can't wait to feel the warmth of the fans," Tonali said in a statement.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe was obviously thrilled with the move.

"I'm delighted to welcome Sandro to Newcastle United. He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us. At 23, Sandro already has important experience as a key player in one of Europe's top leagues and in the Champions League, as well as playing for his country. But he also has the opportunity and potential to grow and evolve with us, and I'm excited to add him to our squad as we approach the exciting season ahead."

AC Milan signed Tonali for a €10 million loan in the summer 2020, plus €7 million of buyout option, with €3 million of add-ons included in the deal and the young Under 23 player Giacomo Olzer included in the agreement (worth €3 million). Tonali to Newcastle becomes the most expensive outgoing in the history of the Italian club, more than Ricardo Kakà to Real Madrid, when in the summer 2009 the Spanish giants paid €67 million to sign the Brazilian star.

Tonali played 130 games with AC Milan and scored seven goals for the Rossoneri since he joined the Italian club in the summer 2020. With the Rossoneri, Tonali won the 2021-22 Serie A title and reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals this season.