It was an epic finish to the 2023 Copa Libertadores final as Marcelo and Fluminense lifted the historic trophy for the first time in club history, knocking off Boca Juniors by a 2-1 score. After the match went into extra time following Luis Advicula's equalizer for Boca, John Kennedy scored the go-ahead goal after only entering the match in the 80th minute.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

While celebrating, Kennedy would be sent off with his second yellow card due to overdoing his celebration. He ran all the way to the other end of the field, climbs some stairs and then began celebrating with fans in what took way too long . It was a moment that may have put his team at risk but also scoring the go-ahead goal in a final is a career-defining moment for a young player like Kennedy so the celebrations can be understandable. Luckily for his sake, Fluminense would hold on to win the match so it will go down as a funny moment in their history of winning the Copa Libertadores.

Kennedy has barely contributed for Fluminese this season as he was on loan to Ferroviaria but returned to Brazil after their relegation. When needed, he delivered a powerful volley that will go down in Brazilian soccer history despite playing in the fourth tier of Brazilian soccer not long ago.

There's something about the magic of the cup and how magical moments can be produced but for Fluminese to win their first Copa Libertadores title in their seventh try like this is poetic. Boca Juniors have won the competition six times which is second to only Independiente but they'll now have to wait for a chance to end a drought that stretches back to 2007.