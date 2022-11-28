In a shocking move, the Juventus board has resigned, marking the end of Andrea Agnelli's era.

The whole Juventus board has resigned, including the current President Andrea Agnelli and the vice-president Pavel Nedved, move which official officially marks the end of the Andrea Agnelli's era at the club.

Agnelli took charge of the club in 2010 after some difficult years, especially when in 2006 Juventus were at the center of the Calciopoli's scandal, that led the historical Italian side to play in the second division. Juventus are expected to issue an official statement to explain the reasons of this shocking news, with a new board expected to be appointed on January 18th.

