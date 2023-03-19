Juventus won the crucial Serie A clash against Inter on Sunday 1-0 thanks to the goal scored by Serbian winger Filip Kostic and are now well positioned to be back in the Champions League's race. Despite the 15-point deduction after the capital gain case that also led to former club chairman Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved stepping down, recent form both domestically and in Europe has them trending in the right direction at the right time.

The Bianconeri appealed against the decision and are now waiting for the final response which should arrive before the end of April. In the meantime, Massimiliano Allegri's side are roaring back in the table, and after winning against Inter, they are only seven points behind AC Milan who are currently fourth.

Juventus won four of their last five games (lost only against AS Roma) and are now in a position to potentially guarantee them a spot in the UEFA Conference League. However, if the club wins the the appeal, Juventus will be locks for the Champions League. They also have the opportunity to qualify for UCL by winning the Europa League, where they will face Sporting CP in the quarterfinals.

After the match against Inter, Allegri spoke to DAZN about their run.

"Now we want to score as many points as possible to climb the table. Like it or not, we scored 56 points on the pitch. We need to score points to get into the Champions League. The club will take care of other things," he said.

Allegri's team had a difficult start to the season but then managed to win eight matches in a row between October and January until they lost 5-1 against Napoli. Since then, Juventus had some ups and down but are now well-positioned to fully turn their season around.