Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo scores first career Serie A hat trick to kick off 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2020 has started off perfectly for the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo scored his first Serie A hat trick for Juventus in a 4-0 win on Monday over Cagliari to move three points clear of Inter Milan. It was quite the day for the legendary 34-year-old, as he managed to score three goals in a game in the 10th different competition of his goal-packed career.

Ronaldo entered the stadium with a new haircut and sported a iPod Shuffle, which first released in 2005, but his performance wasn't a throwback -- it's the same Ronaldo who has been dominating for well over a decade.

Here's the new look and the surprising appearance of the retro iPod:

✂️ New hair



Cristiano Ronaldo is ready for 2020

Surprising to see him go with a Shuffle and not a tricked-out iPhone. But for a player as committed as him, it does make a lot of sense if you think about it. No screen on the device, no notifications from a phone popping up, no silly Twitter memes or anything else to distract him. It's the "I'm focused" device. And he was locked in, scoring two close finishes inside the box and putting away a penalty kick:

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored a hat trick in 10 different competitions:



Serie A

Premier League

La Liga

World Cup qualifying

Euro qualifying

Copa del Rey

Club World Cup

World Cup

UEFA Nations League

UEFA Champions League pic.twitter.com/XJpdv1cVSX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 6, 2020

Just another day at the office for Ronaldo, who's till as clinical as ever. He hasn't lost a step, as this crazy goal in December showed, jumping what seemed like 20 feet in the air to head home.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in 5 straight Juventus matches for the first time:



Sassuolo ⚽️

Lazio ⚽️

Leverkusen ⚽️

Udinese ⚽️⚽️

Sampdoria ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FEtHruMQGg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 18, 2019

Ronaldo turns 35 on Feb. 5 and has 43 goals in 65 matches since joining Juventus prior to last season, with many more to come.

