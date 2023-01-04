Italian Serie A action continues as Cremonese hosts Juventus on Wednesday on Paramount+. Juventus enters Wednesday's clash third in the Serie A table after winning each of their last six league games before the World Cup break. Meanwhile, Cremonese sits in the relegation zone after securing just seven points in their first 15 league games. You can catch all the action when you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Giovanni Zini Stadium in Cremona, Italy, is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Juventus vs. Cremonese odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -126 favorites (risk $126 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cremonese the +350 underdog. A draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Cremonese vs. Juventus date: Wednesday, Jan. 4

Cremonese vs. Juventus time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Cremonese vs. Juventus live stream: Paramount+

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 165-130-2 over his last 297 soccer picks, returning more than $2,100 for $100 bettors.

For Juventus vs. Cremonese, Sutton is backing Under 2.5 goals for a -125 payout. Cremonese have struggled in the attacking third all season long, scoring just 11 goals in league play. David Okereke is Cremonese's leading scorer with three goals.

Meanwhile, Juventus features Serie A's most disciplined backline, conceding just seven goals in league play. Juventus have recorded a shutout in each their last six Serie A matches, which includes games against Lazio and Inter Milan.

"Massimiliano Allegri's men have also recorded three consecutive 1-0 victories on the road in Serie A play, one of the main reasons why I'm backing Under 2.5 goals in this matchup," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

