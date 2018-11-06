Juventus vs. Manchester United: Prediction, Champions League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Manchester United visits Turin on Wednesday in the Champions League group stage for a highly anticipated match with Juventus. The Red Devils lost to Juve last time out but can take a big step towards the round of 16 with a win.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Juventus vs. Manchester United

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 7



: Wednesday, Nov. 7 Time : 3 p.m.



: 3 p.m. Location : Turin, Italy



: Turin, Italy TV channel : TNT and Univision



: TNT and Univision Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Manchester United +540 / Juventus -175 / Draw +285

Storylines

Juventus: Juve is undefeated on the season and looking sharp. If somehow the team were to lose this one, it wouldn't impact much. They'll enter this game with confidence and ease.

Manchester United: The Red Devils will take a draw if they can get it here. Hopes aren't high with the poor form as of late, so anything on the road that isn't a loss, they'll be pleased.

Juventus vs. Manchester United prediction

Juve managed to go to Old Trafford to win, so doing so at home will be expected. They get the job done, and Cristiano Ronaldo scores against his former club.

Pick: Juventus (-175)