Maurizio Sarri has resigned from his duties as Lazio head coach on Tuesday, after the Biancocelesti lost five out of the last six matches in all competitions, per multiple reports. Lazio lost 2-1 on Monday against Udinese, marking the end of the Sarri era at the club. The former Chelsea and Juventus coach decided to leave the club and announced his decision to the club and the players on Tuesday before the the team's scheduled afternoon training session

Sarri joined Lazio in the summer 2021 and coached the italian team for the past three seasons. He reached second place in the league last year. Sarri arrived in the same summer that Jose Mourinho came to cross-town rivals AS Roma, but unlike his rival he failed to win a trophy with Lazio during his spell at the club.

After the second place in 2022-23, there were more expectations about this season, but Lazio struggled and have already lost 12 matches in 28 Serie A games, and now sit ninth in the table as Sarri departs. After winning 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern Munich, the Biancocelesti lost 3-0 in Germany and were eliminated from the European competition.

The president of the club, Claudio Lotito, will now look for the replacement of Sarri and there are some options on the table such as former Lazio players Miroslav Klose, Tommaso Rocchi and Christian Brocchi. Former Verona manager Igor Tudor is also among the options being considered, as per Sky Italy.