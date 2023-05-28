Tottenham Hotspur will take on Leeds United at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Elland Road. Leeds United are 7-10-20 overall and 5-7-6 at home, while Tottenham Hotspur are 17-6-14 overall and 5-5-8 on the road. Tottenham have performed about as expected when favored so far this season, and currently sit at 13-4-6 when expecting a win. Their fans might not be happy, but their bettors might be: a $100 bet on Tottenham to lose every English Premier League game so far is now worth a hefty $1,811.05. Leeds United have really struggled as the underdogs this season, and are currently 3-6-16 in that position.

Leeds vs. Tottenham money line: Leeds +175, Tottenham Hotspur: +135, Draw: +265

Leeds vs. Tottenham over/under: 3.5 goals

What you need to know about Tottenham Hotspur

There was early excitement for Tottenham after they claimed the first goal last Saturday, however, they wouldn't score again. Spurs took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Brentford. That means Tottenham have now suffered back-to-back defeats. The defeat dropped their English Premier League record down to 17-6-14, while Brentford's win bumped theirs up to 14-14-9.

Spurs have won just one of their last last seven league games, beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on May 6. Tottenham have conceded two or more goals in six of their last seven fixtures. Striker Harry Kane has been Tottenham's main playmaker, scoring 28 goals in league play. The 29-year-old has recorded a goal or an assist in each of his last six appearances.

What you need to know about Leeds United

Meanwhile, Leeds haven't won a game since April 4th, a trend which continued last Sunday. They fell 3-1 to West Ham United. The contest was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Leeds were shutout in the second half. The defeat dropped their English Premier League record down to 7-10-20.

Leeds need a win and some help to stay in the Premier League. Leeds are 19th in the EPL standings after losing three of their last four games. Leeds feature the leakiest backline in the EPL, having conceded 74 goals this season. Offensively, Leeds are led by Rodrigo, who's racked up 13 goals and one assist in Premier League play.

How to make Tottenham vs. Leeds United picks

