Following their 2-1 victory over Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup, CF Monterrey filed a formal complaint with Concacaf against the Herons on Thursday due to an exchange between Lionel Messi and Monterrey's coach Fernando Ortiz in a stadium hallway following the match. Messi was unavailable for the game but Inter Miami midfielder David Ruiz was sent off with two yellow cards in four minutes and the Herons were unable to withstand Monterrey following going down a man.

Messi's exchange with Ortiz was reportedly in response to pre-match comments made by Ortiz on the Futbol Prohibido podcast.

"Everything that surrounds Messi can generate sporting and non-sporting decisions. Was I clear?" Ortiz said, insinuating that decisions may be made to keep Miami in the tournament longer facing his team.

"Obviously, I don't know if it would harm us, but we all know sports is business and the business is not about us," Ortiz continued after a follow up question asking if his team would be at a disadvantage. "In terms of things on the field we are going to do what we must do to win. Afterwards, I can't handle other things."

The complaint also mentions Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez, according to reports. Monterrey would like sanctions against the team and the trio involved before the second leg of their two-legged tie. The next match will be in Monterrey on April 10.

Inter Miami assistant coach Javi Morales looked to cool the war of words saying, "the most important thing happened on the field."

Messi has been back in training for Inter Miami so there is a chance that he could be healthy enough to feature in the leg in Monterrey depending on the outcome of this complaint.