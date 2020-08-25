Watch Now: Reaction: Lionel Messi Formally Asks To Leave FC Barcelona ( 11:14 )

Lionel Messi's Barcelona career appears to be over with the player telling the club he wants out. It's two decades of records, highs and not that many lows for arguably the greatest player of all time. Where he goes next remains to be seen, but what he's done at Barca has never been matched by any player at any club.

Ahead of a potential transfer this summer, here is a look at Messi's career timeline with the Spanish giants.

Dec. 14, 2000: FC Barcelona offer Messi a youth contract.

Feb. 2001: Messi and his family relocate to Barcelona so he can join La Masia academy.

Nov. 16, 2003: At the age of 16, Messi makes his first-team debut in a friendly against Porto.

May 2004: Wins La Liga title for the first time.

June 24, 2005: Messi signs his first contract as a senior team player.

May 17, 2006: Wins first Champions League title as Barca beat Arsenal. Messi didn't play due to injury.

April 18, 2007: Messi scored his best goal ever against Getafe.

May 27, 2009: Barca win the Champions League, beating Manchester United in the final, 2-0, with Messi scoring.

May 28, 2011: Messi wins UCL for a third time, scoring in a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the final.

March 7, 2012: Scores five times against Bayer Leverkusen in a Champions League match.

March 20, 2012: Messi becomes Barcelona's all-time top scorer with his 231st goal. He's now got 634 goals for the club.

June 6, 2015: Barca beat Juventus in the UCL final, 3-1, in what may be his last UCL crown with Barca.

Aug. 10, 2018: Messi becomes Barcelona captain with the departure of Andres Iniesta.

May 2019: Wins La Liga title for potentially the last time.

May 25, 2019: Loses potential last final with Barcelona, 2-1, to Valencia in Copa del Rey.

Dec. 2, 2019: Messi wins the Ballon d'Or for a record sixth time.

June 30, 2020: Scores goal No. 700 of his pro career when you combine Barca stats and Argentina national team stats.

Aug. 8, 2020: Scores potentially his last goal for Barca, finding the net against Napoli in the UCL round of 16 second leg.

Aug. 14, 2020: Barca lose 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the UCL quarterfinals it what might end up being the last game he ever plays for the team.

Aug. 25, 2020: Messi informs Barcelona that he wants to leave.