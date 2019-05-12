Liverpool, Manchester City starting lineups: Salah returns to Reds for final Premier League matchday

Here's how the two lineup in their respective games

In just a matter of hours, either Manchester City or Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy. On Sunday, the league's 38th and final matchday, City goes to Brighton with a one-point lead over second-place Liverpool, and it's Pep Guardiola's team that controls its own destiny.  A win at Brighton will win the league for City, while Liverpool slipping up against Wolves would also clinch the crown for Guardiola's side. For Liverpool, they need to win and have City drop points. 

Mohamed Salah is back in the starting XI for Liverpool after picking up a head injury just over a week ago, while Riyaed Mahrez is the surprise starter for City.

Liverpool, Manchester City Starting XIs

Manchester City: Ederson; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Vincent Kompany, Kyle Walker; David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Raheem Serling, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez

Liverpool: Alisson; Andy Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Mohamed Salah

