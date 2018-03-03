Liverpool vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Reds are trending in the right direction and aiming to climb the table
Liverpool faces Newcastle on Saturday at home in Premier League play, as Jurgen Klopp's team sits in third place, looking to stay in the top four.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, as usual, score and Liverpool gets another big win. Liverpool 3, Newcastle 0.
