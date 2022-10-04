Two Champions League teams looking to get a leg up in Group A face off as Liverpool F.C. welcomes Rangers F.C. to Anfield on Tuesday on Paramount+. The home team is having a disappointing season in domestic play and is trying to get going on the tournament stage after defeating Ajax 2-1 in its last Champions League 2022 match. Meanwhile, Rangers are second on the Scottish Premiership table, but are struggling in tournament play and have yet to score a goal in two Champions League matches. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Liverpool vs. Rangers odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Liverpool as the -650 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Rangers as the +1600 underdog. A draw is priced at +700, and the over/under for goals is set at 3.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Rangers vs. Liverpool

Liverpool vs. Rangers date: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Liverpool vs. Rangers time: 3 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Rangers live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Liverpool vs. Rangers

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 130-95-1 on his soccer best bets in 2022, returning more than $2,000 for $100 bettors.

For Liverpool vs. Rangers, Sutton is picking over 3.5 goals to be scored for a -125 payout. The expert points out that the English side has had success scoring goals on their home turf. However, they have also given up plenty of goals in their recent outings. While Rangers have yet to score a goal in Champions League play this year, Tuesday is their chance to right the ship.

"I expect the Scottish side to find the back of the net against a Liverpool backline that has conceded 10 goals in its last three fixtures across all competitions," Sutton told SportsLine. "Liverpool have scored 16 goals in their last four games at Anfield, one of the main reasons I expect to see Over 3.5 goals scored in this matchup."

